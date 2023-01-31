2 Hamilton, Ont. residents celebrating recent six-figure lottery wins

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pair of Hamilton, Ont., residents are enjoying recent six-figure lottery wins while another has picked up a five-digit win.

Leon Jane Aisho, a 57-year-old retail worker, picked up the biggest win of the three, cashing in on a Crossword Deluxe ticket worth a cool $250,000.

“This win is life-changing. I feel very lucky,” said Aisho, who picked up game card at at Mac’s on Mohawk Road.

A new car, retirement savings and an investment in his children’s education are in his future with his newfound wealth.

Debra Weber, 61, was also a Crossword winner, picking up $50,000 from a recent $3 play.

Story continues below advertisement

“I felt frozen — my mind became blank,” the mother of three recalled when scratching off a winning ticket.

“When I told my parents and daughter, they were so excited for me.”

Weber says the cash will help pay off some of her bills and for her parents and daughter.

Tanya Monahan says part of her $100,000 Instant Ultimate win will also go into paying some bills as well as a new vehicle and a birthday present for hubby, who gifted her the winning ticket as a stocking stuffer at Christmas.

“At the end of a busy Christmas Day, I sat down to play my ticket and realized I won $100,000,” Monahan remembers.

“My heart was pounding! My whole family was around for that moment.”