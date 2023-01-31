SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Reports: Jays sign free agent reliever Chad Green

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 3:47 pm

TORONTO – Free-agent reliever Chad Green has signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to several media reports.

Sportsnet, the Athletic, and Fantrax all confirmed the US$8.5 million contract on Tuesday.

According to those reports, there is a second year conditional player option included in the deal that Green can exercise if Toronto declines a three-year club option.

If both decline, the Blue Jays get a two-year club option at a higher average annual value.

The right-handed Green had a sold start to the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, recording a 3.00 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts over 15 innings.

He left the Yankees’ game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 19 with right forearm discomfort and three days later New York announced that he needed Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

Green has a 33-22 record with a 3.17 ERA over his career, striking out 494 in seven seasons with New York. He has 11 saves and 53 holds over his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

