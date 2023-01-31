Man charged with sexual assault, strangulation after victim confined in Brampton building: police

Peel Regional Police say a 30-year-old man is facing several charges after officers say a woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined at a building in Brampton.
Police said on Jan. 12, a woman met with the suspect in the Queen Street and Kennedy Road area.
Investigators allege the suspect forcefully confined the victim in a building where he physically and sexually assaulted her.
They also allege that a weapon was used in the assault, though they did not reveal what type of weapon was used.
Police said she suffered significant injuries.
A short time later, officers say they arrested Phillip Gray.
Gray is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, strangulation, assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death and failure to comply with a release order.
Police said Gray was already on two prior release orders from the courts for violent offences.
