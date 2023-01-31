Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with sexual assault, strangulation after victim confined in Brampton building: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 1:48 pm
Phillip Gray, 30. View image in full screen
Phillip Gray, 30.

Peel Regional Police say a 30-year-old man is facing several charges after officers say a woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined at a building in Brampton.

Police said on Jan. 12, a woman met with the suspect in the Queen Street and Kennedy Road area.

Investigators allege the suspect forcefully confined the victim in a building where he physically and sexually assaulted her.

They also allege that a weapon was used in the assault, though they did not reveal what type of weapon was used.

Trending Now

Police said she suffered significant injuries.

Read more: 4 arrested after armed attempt to enter Mississauga, Ont. business, police say

Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases

A short time later, officers say they arrested Phillip Gray.

Story continues below advertisement

Gray is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, strangulation, assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said Gray was already on two prior release orders from the courts for violent offences.

Sexual AssaultBramptonQueen StreetKennedy RoadBrampton sexual assaultSexual assault BramptonPeel Reegional PolicePhillip Gray
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers