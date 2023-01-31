Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Missing monkeys, ‘unusual’ vulture death: What’s going on at the Dallas Zoo?

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 2:17 pm
Photos of (L-R) an emperor tamarin monkey and Pin the vulture, provided by the Dallas Zoo. View image in full screen
Photos of (L-R) an emperor tamarin monkey and Pin the vulture, provided by the Dallas Zoo. Dallas Zoo/Twitter

The Dallas Zoo has played host to a series of mysterious incidents over the past month, including tampered enclosures, an escaped leopard, the suspicious death of an endangered vulture, and now, most recently, two missing emperor tamarin monkeys.

Police were alerted about the missing tamarins on Monday after their zookeepers found them gone with a hole cut into their enclosure. Zoo staff believe the monkeys were stolen because their enclosure was “intentionally compromised,” and this species is known to “stay close to home,” yet they were nowhere on zoo grounds.

According to the zoo, the Dallas Police Department has reason to believe the monkeys were swiped after a preliminary assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

The missing monkeys are just the latest in a recent string of suspicious events. Last week, a 35-year-old endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin died after suffering from an “unusual wound.”

Zoo staff described the bird’s death as “devastating” not just for those who cared for him, but “also to the conservation efforts of this species.” There are only about 6,500 lappet-faced vultures left on Earth.

Trending Now

Results from Pin’s necropsy report deemed the death “very suspicious,” the BBC reported. The Dallas Zoo is offering a US$10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the vulture’s death.

On Jan. 13, a four-year-old leopard named Nova was able to escape after its enclosure appeared to have been intentionally cut open, prompting a “code blue” alert at the zoo. The big cat was later found wandering the grounds and returned home safely.

Story continues below advertisement

That same day, zoo staff discovered that another enclosure had been tampered with. A hole was found cut in an enclosure of langur monkeys, though none of them escaped.

Dallas police have refused to say if the incidents are connected. No arrests have been made so far.

Read more: Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

Read next: Loblaw’s No Name price freeze ends as rival warns of impending cost increases

Since the occurrences began, the zoo has bolstered its security by adding extra cameras and increasing night patrols.

The Dallas Zoo houses more than 2,000 animals and is the oldest and largest zoo in Texas.

Ed Hansen, chief executive of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, said it appears that someone “really has an issue with the Dallas Zoo,” despite its “excellent” reputation.

Click to play video: 'Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe, ending 72-hour search'
Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe, ending 72-hour search
Advertisement
Dallas Police DepartmentDallas Zoodallas zoo problemsDallas Zoo suspicious incidentsDead vulture at Dallas ZooEmperor tamarin monkeysEscaped leopard at Dallas Zoolappet-faced vultureMissing monkeys at Dallas ZooPin the lappet-faced vulture
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers