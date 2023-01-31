Guelph teen charged after vehicle crashes during police pursuit

A Guelph teen will likely be taking the bus for the next few weeks.
Police say a member of the Guelph Police Service traffic unit spotted a vehicle on Stone Road East Monday around 8:30 p.m. going at a high speed.
Investigators say police clocked the vehicle going 115 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
They say an attempt was made to stop the speeding vehicle but instead the vehicle sped off going as fast as 130 km/h.
Investigators say the vehicle lost control trying to avoid stopped vehicles on Watson Parkway South and struck a hydro pole.
They say a female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance with facial injuries.
Read more: Teen loses licence after officers see him doing doughnuts in school lot, Guelph police say
Read next: Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will
A 17-year-old boy faces a number of charges, including flight from police, stunt driving and dangerous driving.
He will be in a Guelph court March 15.
His licence was also suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.
Comments