Guelph teen charged after vehicle crashes during police pursuit

A Guelph teen will likely be taking the bus for the next few weeks.

Police say a member of the Guelph Police Service traffic unit spotted a vehicle on Stone Road East Monday around 8:30 p.m. going at a high speed.

Investigators say police clocked the vehicle going 115 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

They say an attempt was made to stop the speeding vehicle but instead the vehicle sped off going as fast as 130 km/h.

Investigators say the vehicle lost control trying to avoid stopped vehicles on Watson Parkway South and struck a hydro pole.

They say a female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance with facial injuries.

A 17-year-old boy faces a number of charges, including flight from police, stunt driving and dangerous driving.

He will be in a Guelph court March 15.

His licence was also suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.