Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph teen charged after vehicle crashes during police pursuit

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 31, 2023 12:23 pm
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. Matt Carty/Global News

A Guelph teen will likely be taking the bus for the next few weeks.

Police say a member of the Guelph Police Service traffic unit spotted a vehicle on Stone Road East Monday around 8:30 p.m. going at a high speed.

Investigators say police clocked the vehicle going 115 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

They say an attempt was made to stop the speeding vehicle but instead the vehicle sped off going as fast as 130 km/h.

Trending Now

Investigators say the vehicle lost control trying to avoid stopped vehicles on Watson Parkway South and struck a hydro pole.

They say a female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance with facial injuries.

Read more: Teen loses licence after officers see him doing doughnuts in school lot, Guelph police say

Read next: Priscilla Presley contests validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s will

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old boy faces a number of charges, including flight from police, stunt driving and dangerous driving.

He will be in a Guelph court March 15.

His licence was also suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

CrashGuelph NewsSpeedingDangerous DrivingVehicleStunt drivingGuelph Police ServiceFleeing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers