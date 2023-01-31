Menu

Economy

Tech and base metal sectors help S&P/TSX composite gain more than 100 points

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 11:36 am
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Strength in the technology and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 124.81 points at 20,696.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.67 points at 33,801.76. The S&P 500 index was up 26.12 points at 4,043.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 113.23 points at 11,507.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.98 cents US compared with 74.87 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.04 at US$78.94 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,944.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.21 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

