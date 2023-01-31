Bell Aliant says 911 service restored after disruption in N.S., N.B., P.E.I.

Bell Aliant says 911 service is restored in the three Maritime provinces after it was disrupted earlier Tuesday morning.
The telecommunications company said earlier that people in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. “may be experiencing issues” calling 911 from a landline.
It advised people to use a wireless device or call local authorities.
The disruption prompted an emergency alert being issued in Nova Scotia shortly after 8 a.m., saying those who are experiencing difficulties contacting 911 in an emergency should use one of the following numbers:
- Halifax Regional Municipality: 902-490-5020
- Cape Breton Regional Municipality: 902-563-5151
- Mainland Nova Scotia excluding HRM and Kentville, and Cape Breton Island excluding CBRM: 1-800-803-7267
- Kentville: 902-678-2100.
In a tweet also shortly after 8 a.m., New Brunswick’s Emergency Management Office said it was “aware of reported telephone/telecommunications service disruptions” that may be impacting connection to 911 emergency services.
It said people who can’t reach 911 should contact their local police or fire department.
The Saint John Police force said in a tweet that service was “not working in the Saint John and surrounding area and other parts of the province.”
It said provincial NB911 is working to resolve the matter and people who need to reach the Saint John Police Force should call 506-648-3333.
The Fredericton Police Force said residents should call 506-460-2300 while those outside city limits should call their local RCMP detachment.
A list of RCMP New Brunswick detachments and their phone numbers can be found here.
