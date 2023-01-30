Intense winter storm forecast to hit north and central B.C. Monday night

People in central and northern British Columbia are being warned that an intense winter storm is on the way.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for communities along Highway 16 from Fraser Lake to McBride, including Vanderhoof and Prince George, communities along Highway 97 from McLeese Lake to Bear Lake including Quesnel, Fort St. James and the Northern Cariboo Mountains including Wells and Barkerville.
The storm is forecast to arrive in the region Monday night and persist through Wednesday.
“A Pacific frontal system will stall over the BC Interior giving a prolonged period of snow. Light snow from the system will become heavier tonight and will persist through Wednesday,” Environment Canada said.
The national weather and climate agency said the region could see between 30 and 40 cm of snow, with near-zero visibility on the roads.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” it added.
People in the affected communities are being urged to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Those on the roads are being reminded to turn their lights on and to slow down and use caution.
