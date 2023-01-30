Toronto police identify man killed in downtown stabbing

Police have named the man who died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
A man was reportedly stabbed in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets on Sunday afternoon after reports of unknown trouble.
Toronto police said the man, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and another man was arrested.
In an update on Monday, police named the victim as 26-year-old Nelson Niyonbago from Toronto.
The man arrested has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.
He was named as Rashid Ali, 31.
