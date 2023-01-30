Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police identify man killed in downtown stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 6:54 pm
Nelson Niyongabo, 26, has died after a stabbing in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
Nelson Niyongabo, 26, has died after a stabbing in Toronto, police say. TPS/Handout

Police have named the man who died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

A man was reportedly stabbed in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets on Sunday afternoon after reports of unknown trouble.

Toronto police said the man, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and another man was arrested.

Read more: Man dies after downtown Toronto stabbing, police say

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in horrific new lawsuit

In an update on Monday, police named the victim as 26-year-old Nelson Niyonbago from Toronto.

Trending Now

The man arrested has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

He was named as Rashid Ali, 31.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trouble on the TTC'
Trouble on the TTC
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto Stabbingdowntown torontoDundas Streetsherbourne street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers