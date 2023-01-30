Menu

Canada

Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 4:50 pm
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.

Justice Department spokesman Peter McLaughlin says correctional services aren’t releasing the man’s identity or cause of death.

He says the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:43 a.m. on Saturday at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility, in Sydney, N.S.

A statement from the department says staff tried to reanimate the man, who it says died in hospital about one hour later.

McLaughlin says the jail will conduct an internal review, adding that no further information will be released because of privacy laws.

The last in-custody death reported at the facility occurred on Jan. 31, 2016, when 42-year-old Jason LeBlanc died of an opioid overdose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

