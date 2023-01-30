Accused axe-wielding Kelowna, B.C. man arrested after window-smashing incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man who’s accused of smashing multiple windows at an area bank was arrested this week.

Mounties said in a press release that the man exited a white Hyundai at around 7:40 a.m. Monday with an axe and proceeded to smash multiple windows and uttered threats at a bank located in the 1600 block of Ellis Street.

When police arrived, witnesses were able to provide a licence plate number, which helped police to track the suspect.

1:31 RCMP, ERT swarm house in Kelowna

At approximately 9 a.m., police said they located the man still in his vehicle, parked on a dead-end street in the Ellison area of Kelowna and successfully blocked him from leaving using their police vehicles. He was arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been transported to Kelowna cells pending a further investigation.

“These type of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses who have yet to speak with police or that may have dash camera recordings that captured this incident. Please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-5368.