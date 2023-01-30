2 people dead, another seriously injured after collision in Markham, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Markham, Ont., left two people dead and another injured.

York Regional Police said on Monday at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Bloomington Road and 9th Line area.

Officers said a Toyota Corolla and a Mercedes SUV collided.

Police said both of the occupants in the Corolla were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.