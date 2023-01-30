Menu

Crime

2 people dead, another seriously injured after collision in Markham, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 2:05 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Markham, Ont., left two people dead and another injured.

York Regional Police said on Monday at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Bloomington Road and 9th Line area.

Officers said a Toyota Corolla and a Mercedes SUV collided.

Read more: Three 15-year-old boys charged after assault, attempted carjacking in Etobicoke

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

Police said both of the occupants in the Corolla were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

