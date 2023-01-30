Snowmobile crash in Marmora area leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

See more sharing options

A Madoc Township man faces impaired driving charges following a snowmobile crash in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, east of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle snowmobile rollover in the municipality.

The investigation determined the operator of the snowmobile was impaired, OPP said Monday. No injuries were reported.

Karl Monkman, 59, of Madoc Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Feb. 16.