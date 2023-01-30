Menu

Crime

Snowmobile crash in Marmora area leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:14 pm
Central Hastings OPP say an impaired driving arrest was made following a snowmobile crash on Jan. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say an impaired driving arrest was made following a snowmobile crash on Jan. 28, 2023. File / Global News

A Madoc Township man faces impaired driving charges following a snowmobile crash in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, east of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle snowmobile rollover in the municipality.

The investigation determined the operator of the snowmobile was impaired, OPP said Monday. No injuries were reported.

Karl Monkman, 59, of Madoc Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Feb. 16.

Lindsay Exhibition hosts 2023 Kawartha Cup Snowcross
