Refrigerated outdoor ice rink could be coming to Dorval with $8M price tag

The city of Dorval could soon be getting a brand-new refrigerated ice hockey rink.

The proposed facility is estimated to cost $8 million and would be located next to the newly-renovated Edgar Rouleau arena.

“People are ecstatic, as they should be. I think this will serve the Dorval population and the entire West Island,” Dorval spokesperson Sébastien Gauthier said.

The covered structure will be the first of its kind on the island of Montreal, according to the city.

Built completely to National Hockey League standards, the rink will measure 60.96 metres in length and 26 metres in width.

While many residents are sharpening their skates in anticipation of the new rink, some remain on edge, like resident Peter Oland.

The proposed location for the project has raised concern for neighbouring residents of Thorncrest Avenue, where Oland resides.

The chosen site is currently being used as a green space, home to soccer fields.

“I coach my kids on those fields. I watch kids run up and down those fields both in organized and recreational activities,” Oland said at council.

Oland says he and others question why the city did not hold public consultations.

Added noise and lights from the new attraction, Oland says, will definitely be an issue for homes whose backyards face the rink.

“My backyard is going to be everyone’s playground,” Oland said.

Dorval Mayor Marc Doret defended the project, saying refrigerated rinks are “the future” as winters become warmer and shorter.

Addressing the concerns, Doret said the positioning of the rink has since changed to mitigate the noise with the single wall facing homes.

According to architectural drawings, the rink will have an open concept, with one wall and wooden pillars on three sides.

Trees and shrubbery will also be added in the park between the rink and the homes to insulate the sounds, Doret said.

“This is a very popular project. This was a no-brainer for us to go forward with such a facility because it answers a lot of needs and demands from residents,” Gauthier said.

The new outdoor facility would allow skating from November until March, according to the city.

During the warmer months, the space could be used for other recreational activities.

Dorval city council is expected to vote on the proposed project in March.

If approved, the refrigerated rink could be up and running in time for the next winter season, Gauthier said.