Crime

Kitchener man faces drugs and weapons charges after truck runs red light: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 30, 2023 12:00 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Allegedly running a red light proved to be just the beginning of trouble for a Kitchener man.

The Guelph Police Service says officers stopped a pickup truck that had driven through a red light in the area of Wellington Street and Gordon Street Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed the smell of cannabis from inside the vehicle.

Investigators say officers informed the driver they were going to search the vehicle.

They say that was when the driver attempted to flee in the pickup but was stopped again after one of the officers pointed a stun gun at him.

Investigators say the driver was removed from the vehicle and a search turned up suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB and prescription opioids.

They say officers also found drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking and four spring-loaded knives.

The 31-year-old faces a number of charges, including resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

He was held for a bail hearing.

 

