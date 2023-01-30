Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 30

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 30'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 30
Cold temperatures here to stay — Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Monday, Jan. 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

A Canadian voice actor for Looney Tunes, a Saskatchewan business summit, and ice sculptures at Nutrien Wintershines.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Canadian voice actor talks about what motivates him, and what’s to come

The voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Eric Bauza, talks about his love of cartoons and how that has steered his career.

The Canadian voice actor also talked about a new show called Bugs Bunny Builders.

Bugs Bunny Builders, Looney Tunes Cartoon and King Tweety are available on TELETOON+.

Click to play video: 'Canadian voice actor talks about what motivates him and what’s to come'
Canadian voice actor talks about what motivates him and what’s to come

Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce talks food, fuel and fertilizer at summit

Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy says Western Canada is ideally positioned to supply worldwide needs.

She discussed using momentum to grow these industries, as well as restructuring supply chains.

Trending Now

The Food, Fuel and Fertilizer Business Summit runs Feb. 14 and 15 at Prairieland Park.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce talks food, fuel and fertilizer'
Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce talks food, fuel and fertilizer

Wintershines Festival director discusses upcoming ice sculptures

Festival director Shad Ali says ice sculptures at this year’s Wintershines will be lit up by a lighting designer.

Ali gave the hint that the lighting will be northern lights-inspired.

The Nutrien Wintershines festival will run from Feb. 18 to 25 at Friendship Park.

Click to play video: 'Wintershines Festival Director discusses upcoming ice sculptures'
Wintershines Festival Director discusses upcoming ice sculptures

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 30.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 30'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 30
Saskatchewan News, Saskatoon News, Weather, Global News Morning Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, looney tunes, Nutrien Wintershines
