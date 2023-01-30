Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 30

A Canadian voice actor for Looney Tunes, a Saskatchewan business summit, and ice sculptures at Nutrien Wintershines.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Canadian voice actor talks about what motivates him, and what’s to come
The voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Eric Bauza, talks about his love of cartoons and how that has steered his career.
The Canadian voice actor also talked about a new show called Bugs Bunny Builders.
Bugs Bunny Builders, Looney Tunes Cartoon and King Tweety are available on TELETOON+.
Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce talks food, fuel and fertilizer at summit
Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy says Western Canada is ideally positioned to supply worldwide needs.
She discussed using momentum to grow these industries, as well as restructuring supply chains.
The Food, Fuel and Fertilizer Business Summit runs Feb. 14 and 15 at Prairieland Park.
Wintershines Festival director discusses upcoming ice sculptures
Festival director Shad Ali says ice sculptures at this year’s Wintershines will be lit up by a lighting designer.
Ali gave the hint that the lighting will be northern lights-inspired.
The Nutrien Wintershines festival will run from Feb. 18 to 25 at Friendship Park.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 30
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 30.
