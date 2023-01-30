Wellington OPP seek man after sexual assault reported on Woodlawn Road in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington OPP are investigating after a sexual assault was reported on the weekend.

Police said the incident was reported shortly after 1 a.m on Sunday after the victim was waiting for a rideshare vehicle at a business on Woodlawn Road in Guelph.

Police said that the man identified himself as the rideshare driver and that the victim left with him and was sexually assaulted.

The man has been described as between 30 and 40 years old and with short hair and spiked bangs, some facial hair growth, and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing jeans with a darker shirt.

The car was described as a black four-door sedan, possibly an older model Honda Civic. The vehicle did not have a fare meter, nor did it appear to have a typical rideshare navigation system.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the man reported to have visited the areas of Guelph and Centre Wellington frequently.

Authorities are asking the public to get any surveillance footage in the areas of Aberdeen Street, Riley Crescent or Milburn Boulevard that caught photos of the driver or vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Wellington OPP or Crime Stoppers.