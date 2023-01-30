2 taken to hospital after crash in Brampton involving police cruiser

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say two people have been injured, including a police officer, after a crash in Brampton early Monday.

Police said the crash between a vehicle and a police cruiser happened at around 3 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said they transported two men to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries to hospital.

One of the injured included an officer, police said.

Rutherford Road was closed in both directions between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

COLLISION:

Rutherford Rd / Orenda Rd.

2 vehicles involved including a police cruiser.

Rutherford Rd closed both N/B and S/B between Orenda Rd and Clark Blvd.

Use alternate routes.

C/R 03:02hrs

PR230033945 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 30, 2023