Canada

Pedestrian hit by vehicle after being chased by Abbotsford Police, IIO called in

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:56 am
Police tape truck in Abbotsford View image in full screen
B.C.'s Police watchdog has been called in after a person running from police was hit by a vehicle at a major road in Abbotsford. Abbotsford Police say officers were dealing with two people outside the Churches Chicken along South Fraser Way near Old Yale Road at 5:30pm Sunday.

Abbotsford Police say a person was hit by a vehicle when they tried to run from officers Sunday evening.

Sergeant Paul Walker with Abbotsford Police says around 5:30 p.m. Sunday police were dealing with two people outside a restaurant near South Fraser Way near Old Yale Road.

“Police were dealing with two people in the complex of the Churches Chicken prior to this incident. As one of our Patrol officers was In the process of proceeding to arrest one of the parties, they fled on foot entering into the roadway along Old Yale Road and immediately hit by a vehicle. The injuries sustained are not life threatening,” Walker said in an email to Global News.

Footage from the scene shows a white, Dodge Ram pickup truck surrounded by yellow tape with multiple Abbotsford Police cars closing off the surrounding roads for hours on Sunday evening.

Police say the person who ran from police was facing arrest for breach of probation.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Since the pedestrian hit was reportedly running from police, the Abbotsford Police Department says B.C’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been called in.

The IIO is called in to investigate whether police action or inaction were factors in a person’s injury or death.

Police say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is also on scene.

