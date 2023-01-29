SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

One dead after Russian missile strikes Kharkiv apartment building: governor

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 29, 2023 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'NATO pledges would be ‘a challenge’ for Canada if Russian war grows: CDS'
NATO pledges would be ‘a challenge’ for Canada if Russian war grows: CDS
With no end in sight to Putin’s aggression, NATO allies are stepping up. Canada is the latest country to announce tanks for Ukraine following Poland, the United States, Germany and others. But as Canada’s international commitments ramp up, a dire lack of personnel and equipment are prompting concern over whether Canada’s defense has the resources to uphold NATO commitments. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson sat down with Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, to discuss the state of the Canadian military.

A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.

Click to play video: 'A big act of kindness extended to Ukrainian refugees just days after they arrive in Kelowna'
A big act of kindness extended to Ukrainian refugees just days after they arrive in Kelowna

“According to updated information, one person has died as a result of a strike by a Russian missile on a residential building,” Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There was no immediate indication of how many people were injured. Synehubov, who earlier put the number of injured at three, said casualties were receiving treatment.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Gleb Garanich, editing by Deepa Babington)

RussiaUkraineVladimir PutinUkraine warUkraine newsRussia UkraineUkraine RussiaOleh Synehubovvolodymyr zelenksyy
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers