Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto stabbing, police say

Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets for reports a man had been stabbed.
Read more: Police release images of man wanted in connection with stabbing on Toronto bus
Read next: Tyre Nichols death: Canadians say it’s time to reflect on police actions in this country
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple stab wounds. Police said he was cared for by Toronto paramedics and that the victim had life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
One person was in custody by the time police tweeted about the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Woman attacked on Toronto streetcar speaks out
Comments