Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto stabbing, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 5:09 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets for reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple stab wounds. Police said he was cared for by Toronto paramedics and that the victim had life-threatening injuries.

One person was in custody by the time police tweeted about the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

