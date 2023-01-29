Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets for reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple stab wounds. Police said he was cared for by Toronto paramedics and that the victim had life-threatening injuries.

One person was in custody by the time police tweeted about the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.