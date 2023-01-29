Menu

54-hectare wildfire project underway in Lake Country, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 1:44 pm
Files. View image in full screen
Files. BC Wildfire Service

A 54-hectare Wildfire Risk Reduction project is underway near Spion Kop in Lake Country.

According to BCWS it’s being done through the Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction funding stream.

“The provincial government has made significant investments to help communities and land managers mitigate wildfire risks and create more fire-resilient landscapes,” said BCWS.

The Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District is burning approximately 1,600 piles of wood debris on the west side of Highway 97 and above Carrs Landing Road.

The project aims to remove fuels available for wildfire consumption. Unmanaged fuels increase wildfire risk and the potential for intense wildfire behaviour, says BCWS.

Burning began in January and is expected to continue until spring depending on site, weather, venting and snow conditions.

Burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Lake Country and surrounding areas.

For any concerns, contact the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District at 778-943-7086 instead of the 1-800 Provincial Wildfire Reporting Centre.

