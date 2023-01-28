Winnipeg police looking for missing senior last seen in St. Vital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a male senior who disappeared from the St. Vital area Friday night.

The man, 75-year-old Elmer Shrumm, was last seen around 9 p.m. driving a red 2008 Ford Escape with Manitoba license plate H-N-S-463.

Police say he is likely in rural Manitoba and might be parked or stuck on less travelled roads, back lanes, or on a rural property.

Shrumm is described as being 6 feet tall with a thin build and shaggy grey hair balding on top.

He was last seen wearing a black and red checkered jacket, a blue vest, and blue slip-on runners.

Photo of Elmer Shrumm and his vehicle. WPS

Police also say it is believed he was in the Oak Bluff area around 1:35 p.m. and the Morden area around 2:55 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.