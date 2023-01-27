Ride-hailing available in Vernon, B.C. for the first time

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon has its first ride-hailing service.

Uride, which already operates in several other B.C. communities, launched in the North Okanagan city on Friday.

“The people of Vernon have expressed a need for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation. We’ve been up and running in Kelowna, Kamloops and recently Prince George and Nanaimo so Vernon was just the natural expansion,” said Uride Western Canada Operations Manager, Ravi Dhami.

The company says it is starting in Vernon with a few dozen drivers and is recruiting more.

Like well-known ride-hailing businesses Uber and Lyft, which are not currently available in the Okanagan, Uride has an app.

Customers can log in to order a ride.

While it’s the first ride-hailing company in the Vernon market, Uride says that wasn’t intentional.

“It wasn’t that important to be first. We know we have a great track record within B.C. so [Vernon] was definitely in our sights from the start,” said Dhami.

“Just glad to be the first one. Glad to be here to help the people of Vernon.”

Right now pick-up is only within Vernon city limits but riders can request to be dropped off anywhere.

The business is aiming to eventually expand into other neighbouring North Okanagan communities.