3 suspects charged after Toronto property sold while homeowners out of country: police

Three people have been charged in connection with a title fraud scam investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said this month, two men and a woman allegedly pretended to be the homeowners of a Toronto property, while the homeowners were out of the country.

Police said the men and woman allegedly initiated the sale of the home “by fraudulent means.”

Officers said the home was sold and the proceeds from the sale were allegedly taken by the men and woman.

Police said on Thursday, the suspects went to a bank in York Region to allegedly withdraw the money from the sale of the home.

According to police, the three suspects were arrested.

Police said 41-year-old Xue Wang, of Markham, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, laundering the proceeds of a crime, personation with intent to obtain property and uttering a forged document.

Xue Wang. Toronto police / handout

Officers said Xing Yu Lin, 22, from Toronto was charged with fraud over $5,000.

Xing Yu Lin. Toronto police / handout

According to police, 22-year-old Ling Pan from Toronto was also charged with fraud over $5,000.

Ling Pan. Toronto police / handout

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.