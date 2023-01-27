Menu

World

Jerusalem synagogue shooting: At least 7 killed, multiple injured, Israel officials say

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 27, 2023 3:16 pm
Emergency officials respond to a deadly shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The gunman was shot and reportedly killed. View image in full screen
Emergency officials respond to a deadly shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The gunman was shot and reportedly killed. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel‘s foreign ministry said.

Read more: U.S. Secretary of State to visit Middle East as concerns over violence escalate

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Israel’s ambulance service put the death toll at five, and said another five people were wounded and transported to hospitals, including a 70-year-old woman.

Israeli police described it as a “terror attack” and said it took place in a synagogue in Neve Ya’akov, considered by Israelis as a neighborhood within Jerusalem, while Palestinians and most of the international community consider it occupied land illegally annexed after a 1967 Middle East war.

Trending Now

The incident comes a day after the deadliest raid in the West Bank in years, and falls on the Jewish Sabbath.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Reuters: “This operation is a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation’s criminal actions,” though he stopped short of claiming the attack.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also praised but did not claim the attack.
— Reporting by Henriette Chacar in Jaffa and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Mark Porter and Leslie Adler

© 2023 Thomson Reuters

