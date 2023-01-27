Police seek suspect after pharmacy robbery reported in Whitby, Ont.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in Whitby, Ont.
Durham regional police said on Wednesday at around 2:35 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at 65 Baldwin St. N.
Officers say a male suspect entered the store and demanded narcotics and opioids while brandishing a knife.
According to police, the suspect fled westbound on foot with products.
Officers said no one was injured.
Police are now searching for a man about 30 years old and standing five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and dark hair.
He was seen wearing an orange and teal mask, blue jeans and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
