Crime

Police seek suspect after pharmacy robbery reported in Whitby, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 2:37 pm
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in Whitby, Ont.

Durham regional police said on Wednesday at around 2:35 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at 65 Baldwin St. N.

Officers say a male suspect entered the store and demanded narcotics and opioids while brandishing a knife.

According to police, the suspect fled westbound on foot with products.

Officers said no one was injured.

Police are now searching for a man about 30 years old and standing five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and dark hair.

He was seen wearing an orange and teal mask, blue jeans and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

