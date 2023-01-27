Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver taken to hospital after transport truck windshield smashed by flying ice along Hwy. 401

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 1:18 pm
In this photo taken from a video, the windshield of a transport truck appears to be smashed. View image in full screen
In this photo taken from a video, the windshield of a transport truck appears to be smashed. OPP / Twitter

Police say a driver has been taken to hospital after ice flew into the windshield of their transport truck.

In a tweet just after noon on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred along Highway 401 at Courtice Road.

Read more: OPP responding to 40 collisions in Toronto area as snowstorm hits

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Officers said chunks of ice flew off of one truck and smashed into the windshield of another transport truck.

According to police, the truck driver was taken to hospital.

Trending Now

The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said the merge lane from Highway 418 was blocked as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

OPPOntario Provincial Policehighway 401Courtice Roaddriver hospitalizedDriver Taken to Hospitaltruck driver injuredice damages truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers