Driver taken to hospital after transport truck windshield smashed by flying ice along Hwy. 401

Police say a driver has been taken to hospital after ice flew into the windshield of their transport truck.
In a tweet just after noon on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred along Highway 401 at Courtice Road.
Officers said chunks of ice flew off of one truck and smashed into the windshield of another transport truck.
According to police, the truck driver was taken to hospital.
The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Police said the merge lane from Highway 418 was blocked as a result of the incident.
