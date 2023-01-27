New outdoor rink boosting foot traffic in Peterborough’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Quaker Foods City Square in Peterborough, Ont., opened at the end of 2022. Since then, officials say the space has been well-attended, driving more foot traffic to the city’s downtown.

“The impact has been wonderful,” said Terry Guiel, executive director of the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA).

“I spoke to a number of people, and they are seeing an increase in foot traffic in the area, and they are using the stores nearby and stopping for a hot chocolate and stopping for lunch so really great to see.”

Brad Putnam, recreation facility services manager for the City of Peterborough, said a lot of work went into the project so it is nice to see the space now being used.

“It has been a few years since the original concept designs and a few years of construction, so excited to have the park open and available to the community with the rink open this winter and many more things to come,” said Putnam.

“With winter conditions being up and down the Lift Lock hasn’t been open and community rinks haven’t been able to keep a consistent go so having this available for use for folks of all ages has been great and it has been well-attended.”

Since the downtown ice is refrigerated and maintained, it isn’t as dependent on weather conditions and lends itself to a longer skating season — something, Guiel said, that is important for both physical and mental health.

“First of all, seeing families and little kids downtown has been great and they are skating, they are having fun, it’s great for health it’s great for the spirit and the morale of the community so that is wonderful to see.”

And while the ice is the main feature during the winter, Putnam said they are excited to use the space throughout the year.

“It is bringing a lot to the downtown space that it didn’t have before, this has some different elements and a few different new amenities to Peterborough so it’s great to see,” he said.

The rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can confirm conditions on the City of Peterborough website.