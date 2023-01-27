Menu

Crime

More than 30 people arrested in child porn crackdown: Quebec police

More than 270 officers were deployed to carry out several home searches and the seizure of computers and computer equipment, which led to the arrests of people aged 37 to 79.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 12:39 pm
A police operation to crack down on child pornography carried out across Quebec this week led to the arrest of 31 people, aged 37 to 79.

From Monday to Thursday, around 275 officers were deployed to carry out several home searches and the seizure of computers and computer equipment, which led to the arrests.

All 31 suspects have appeared in court in their respective jurisdictions. The charges include luring, conspiring and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, sexual interference, incitement of sexual interference, sexual assault and accessing, possessing, distributing and producing child pornography.

This investigation began last fall by the province’s Integrated Team for the Fight against Child Pornography, made up of police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and several municipal police forces across the province.

Lt. Marc-Antoine Vachon, head of the Integrated Team to Combat Child Pornography, said the multiple arrests are thanks to the “rigorous and relentless work of all police officers and prosecutors involved.”

