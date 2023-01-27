Menu

Canada

Cambridge grandfather claims $1 million Lotto 6/49 win after 40 years of playing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 11:28 am
Jose Sousa, who won the Gold Ball Draw on Jan. 11, says this is the first time he has won a major prize after playing regularly for years. View image in full screen
Jose Sousa, who won the Gold Ball Draw on Jan. 11, says this is the first time he has won a major prize after playing regularly for years. OLG

A Cambridge, Ont., grandfather finally hit the jackpot with a million-dollar win after decades of playing Lotto 6/49.

“I’ve been playing Lotto 6/49 for 40 years,” Jose Sousa told OLG while recently cashing in his winning ticket in Toronto.

“I went to the store to check my ticket when I discovered I won big. I told my son I had some good news – I was so excited to tell my family!”

Sousa, who won the Gold Ball Draw on Jan. 11, says this is the first time he has won a major prize after playing regularly for years.

“I’ve always dreamt of winning the lottery, but I still didn’t believe it until I came here to the Prize Centre and saw the cheque in my hand,” he said.

In addition to helping out his children and grandchildren, Sousa plans to buy the biggest TV he can get his hands on.

