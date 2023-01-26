Late comeback bid falls short as Jets lose to Sabres 3-2

Turns out, it’s pretty hard to win in the NHL when you’re dominated for the majority of a game.

The Winnipeg Jets were completely outclassed by the Buffalo Sabres for the better part of 60 minutes, falling behind 3-0 before a late rally fell short in a 3-2 loss.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first, and even though Winnipeg had two power play opportunities, the Sabres held a 14-6 edge in shots on goal through 20 minutes.

Buffalo continued to pour on the pressure in the second period, going long stretches in the Winnipeg zone without surrendering the puck, smoothly cycling while Jets defenders were unable to get the puck or change.

It paid off just past the midway point when Owen Power collected the puck near the Jets blue line and skated into the slot, whipping a shot that beat Connor Hellebuyck under the blocker to open the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

It was Power’s third goal in as many games after scoring zero in his first 42 games of the season.

The Sabres stayed in charge as they added to their lead a few minutes later. After skating the puck into the Winnipeg end, Jeff Skinner sauced a perfect cross-ice pass to Alex Tuch, sucking the Jets’ defence and Hellebuyck over.

Tuch then made a beautiful pass back to a wide-open Tage Thompson in the slot, and the big centre blasted his 34th of the season into an open net.

Winnipeg got some rare zone time in the Buffalo end in the waning seconds but couldn’t get a shot on net as they went the final 15:46 of the second without registering a shot.

The Sabres held a 28-11 edge in shots through 40 minutes, and when Nikolaj Ehlers sent a harmless wrister on net just over a minute into the third, a healthy number of fans gave a Bronx cheer.

But Buffalo continued where they left off in the second, keeping the puck away from the Jets and getting chances to extend the lead. Hellebuyck had to make a great save off Victor Olofsson following a terrible giveaway by Pierre-Luc Dubois before Skinner rang one off the post from point-blank range.

Just shy of the midway point of the period, Sabres forward Dylan Cozens was left woozy by an inadvertent elbow from Nate Schmidt. Schmidt was originally assessed a major penalty but after officials reviewed the play, they assessed Schmidt a minor for roughing.

Story continues below advertisement

On the ensuing power play, Olofsson beat Hellebuyck to stretch the lead to three goals as fans booed.

Winnipeg finally got on the board with 4:46 left when Schmidt scored on a power play to cut the lead to 3-1. It was only the fourth shot for the Jets in the period and fourth in 31 minutes of game action.

With three minutes to go, the Jets pulled Hellebuyck to try and mount a comeback with an extra attacker and with 42.2 seconds remaining, the puck found its way to Dubois’ stick after a scramble in front of Comrie and Dubois roofed it to cut the lead to one.

But that’s as close as the Jets would get. The Sabres did ice the puck but off the ensuing faceoff, a Josh Morrissey point shot missed the net. Buffalo then cleared the zone and time expired.

Hellebuyck did what he could to keep his team in it, making 33 saves in the loss while Comrie only had to make 19 saves for his first win since Nov. 2.

The Jets will look to bounce back Saturday night when they host the Flyers. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starting at 4 p.m.