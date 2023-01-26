SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Rally’ affidavits reveal new evidence surrounding Kelowna, B.C. protests

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 8:34 pm
Click to play video: '‘Freedom Rally’ affidavits reveal extensive investigation'
‘Freedom Rally’ affidavits reveal extensive investigation
WATCH: More details about the City of Kelowna's attempt to squash anti-vaccine protests in Stuart Park have surfaced. Court documents obtained by Global News have revealed an extensive investigation handled by the Kelowna Bylaw department, as well as pressure from businesses in the city's downtown. Jayden Wasney reports.

Global News has obtained the affidavits in the City of Kelowna’s attempt to put an end to the so-called ‘Freedom Rallies’ at Stuart Park.

Since the fall of 2020, protests against provincial and federal COVID-19 restrictions and health orders were organized and held at Kelowna, B.C.’s Stuart Park.

But after over two years of weekly rallies, the city’s patience has run out.

A lawsuit was recently filed by the City against the organizer, David Lindsay, John Doe, Jane Doe, and several others who were not named.

Read more: Saskatoon ‘Freedom Rally’ attendees found guilty of breaking Public Health Order

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

“We proceed with an injunction when other, lesser means of enforcement aren’t effective,” explained Kelowna Bylaw Services manager Kevin Mead.

Story continues below advertisement

“In this case, with the administration of over 200 tickets and no change in behaviour, it’s time to take it to the next step.”

In the court document, one city bylaw officer recalls one instance on Oct. 30, 2022, when he witnessed “a number of persons obstructing traffic by walking down the middle of the roadway on Water Street and Doyle Avenue, then onto St. Paul Street, to Bernard Avenue and back down to Water Street to stand and protest along Highway 97.”

Trending Now

Read more: City of Kelowna takes aim at ‘freedom rallies’ and their organizer

Read next: Adopt ‘heightened’ vigilance on reports of Russia-linked hacks over Ukraine aid: CSE centre

Downtown Kelowna Association’s executive director Mark Burley says these rallies have caused headaches for many business owners in the downtown core.

“Businesses in downtown Kelowna want their customers to be able to visit them and they don’t want to have any impedances to do so,” said Downtown Kelowna Association’s executive director, Mark Burley.

“If you park your car out in front of a business wherever, and all of a sudden there’s a parade going by and you can’t get out, all of a sudden this becomes a big issue.”

Read more: ‘We Are Countless’: Kelowna art exhibit showcases Iranian women’s fight for freedom

Read next: Mexico’s richest man lists $80M NYC mansion and it could break records

Story continues below advertisement

The affidavits also reveal a plethora of evidence from a bylaw officer, including pictures, times and dates where the organizers were issued tickets and fines from the officer on multiple occasions, all of which have been ignored.

“If you’re going to set up to protest or make people aware of what it is you don’t like, that’s fine, but once you start setting tents up, selling t-shirts and wares and stuff like that, then get a permit,” said Burley.

“When we do winter street markets, Downtown Kelowna Association, we have to get a permit.”

Read more: ‘Justifiable infringement’: Lawyer weighs in on City of Kelowna attempt to stop freedom rallies

Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

For roughly three years, the rallies were held weekly, but organizers say rallies will now be held once a month.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown when the file will go before a judge.

COVID-19COVIDKelownaDowntownProtestsrestrictionsHighway 97businessesFreedom RallyStuart ParkAffidavits
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers