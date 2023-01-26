New Regina homeless winter shelter set to open on Monday, Jan. 30

On Monday, Jan. 30, Regina’s newest temporary homeless shelter will officially open.

The 40-space temporary shelter will open its doors downtown at the old YMCA building and will be called “The Gathering Space New Beginnings.”

The government of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina, Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) and The Nest Health Centre have all partnered together to address the ongoing homeless issue in Regina.

Those using the facility can stay as long they wish and will have their own private space with a bed, table, hygiene kit, as well as being provided three meals a day.

Erica Beaudin, the executive director RT/SIS, said the ability to have wraparound service all under one roof is huge for the homeless community in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

On top of living services, the shelter will also include a circle space for talks on addictions or mental health issues, a communal eating and TV area.

View image in full screen Erica Beaudin, executive director of the Regina Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS), showcases a circle space for talks on addictions. Troy Charles / Global News

The site will be staffed by RT/SIS who will have case and outreach workers on site.

“Amongst the smattering of all of us who would be considered the professionals we also have those who are along their journey and are beginning their work as helpers and mentors as well,” said Beaudin when describing who would be working at the shelter.

With help from the NEST Health Centre there will also be one to two doctors on site as well as a trained physician for guests to access.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not going to supplant what on-call services or what EMS would do,” said Ankit Kapur, the managing director of the NEST Health Centre. “For many of us, we can go see our family doctor but for much of this community that’s hard to do so we’re trying to bring the family doctor and meet them where they are.”

Beaudin said they hope this will be the last temporary shelter of its kind in Regina as they are currently working on securing a building to house a permanent one.

The City of Regina recently announced this week have received $3 million in funding to put towards the purchase of a permanent emergency shelter.

The temporary shelter is slated to be in operation until the end of April.