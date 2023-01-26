Police investigate attempted abduction at Winnipeg bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was nearly abducted while waiting for a bus Thursday.

Police were called to a transit stop near the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Academy Road around 11:50 a.m.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, told police a man pulled up and tried to pull her into a van.

The woman was able to flee and was not physically injured, police say.

0:21 Winnipeg to implement ‘transit safety team’ in response to assault on father, 10-year-old son

Police say officers searched the area but were not able to find the van or the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

A description of the van was not provided in a media release later in the day Thursday.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).