Police investigate attempted abduction at Winnipeg bus stop

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was nearly abducted while waiting for a bus Thursday.
Police were called to a transit stop near the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Academy Road around 11:50 a.m.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, told police a man pulled up and tried to pull her into a van.
The woman was able to flee and was not physically injured, police say.
Police say officers searched the area but were not able to find the van or the suspect.
A description of the van was not provided in a media release later in the day Thursday.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
