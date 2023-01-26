Small pets allowed on London Transit buses starting March 1

Send this page to someone via email

Local transit users may soon see some furry passengers using the bus in London, Ont.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) met on Wednesday night to approve a policy change that would allow small pets to come on board.

Under the new policy, small pets are defined as a domesticated mammal or bird, such as cats, dogs and rabbits, that can be transported inside a fully-enclosed pet carrier.

The carrier needs to be small enough to be held on an owner’s lap, under their seat or at their feet, if they’re standing.

Exotic pets are excluded, meaning snakes and lizards will have to find another way around town. Previous rules already allowed service animals to ride the bus.

The updated policy comes into effect on March 1.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea was first pitched to the LTC by Londoner AnnaMaria Valastro, who argued in a letter to the commission that the move could help pet owners who have no other means of transportation.

That letter was sent in August and London Transit staff spent the following months digging into how other transit systems, such as those in Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga and Waterloo Region, were accommodating small furry passengers.

On Wednesday, staff put forward their recommendation to approve the aforementioned policy change, which the LTC agreed with.

“I think we struck a really fair balance for what we’re able to do,” said LTC chair Sheryl Rooth.

“We have to really keep in mind our customers who have to use service dogs and service animals. That for me was a priority and I did not want that disrupted and I think having small pets in carriers … is a really good compromise.”

Rooth says the decision won’t make everyone happy, including those with bigger animals, but feels the move covers a large swath of riders.

Story continues below advertisement

At the bus terminal near CF Masonville Place, transit riders who spoke to Global News said they were fully on board.

“I have two small cats and it’s always so stressful when I can’t bring them in their cat cage on the bus to go to the vet or something, so I definitely think it’s a great idea,” said Heather Rosso.

“I have a dog and if I was trying to get somewhere and I wanted to bring my dog — why not?” added Andrew Lough.

“I don’t mind any pets being on transit with me, they’re actually cute,” said Leen Al-Jallad, who added that she’s not a pet owner.

“As long as it’s safe, I guess it’s all good.”

Waleed Sawan has no issue either, but wonders if there will be any unforeseen consequences, especially on busy buses.

“As a student, I see it every morning … the buses are overfilled to the max and having people with additional bags, and pets for that matter, might just add for further confusion,” Sawan said.

“But I do believe that everybody should have the ability to take their pets with them. A lot of people don’t have other transit options.”