Canada

‘Call the mayor’s office’: TTC looking into ‘unauthorized’ worker announcement

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 3:46 pm
'Call the mayor's office,' TTC worker says in 'unauthorized' announcement
‘Call the mayor’s office,’ TTC worker says in ‘unauthorized’ announcement
WATCH ABOVE: 'Call the mayor's office,’ TTC worker says in 'unauthorized' announcement

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is looking into an incident captured on video, where a TTC worker announcing a service suspension tells riders to complain to Toronto Mayor John Tory and TTC customer service.

The worker says in the video that subway service was suspended between Ossington and Keele stations.

“If you’d like to voice your displeasure, you should probably call the mayor’s office, John Tory, he’s the one who’s in charge here,” the worker says.

“You should probably call him and let him know what you think about this.”

Riders are then advised to head upstairs where shuttle buses are running, before the worker continues their rant.

“We do apologize for this inconvenience. I do apologize for the lack of communication from transit control. These guys really don’t care what you guys are doing,” the worker says.

“So once again folks, please voice your displeasure with the mayor’s office and customer service.”

It’s not clear exactly when the video was recorded.

Delay was due to track-level injury: Tory press secretary

Taylor Deasley, press secretary for Toronto Mayor John Tory, said in a statement that the delay announced in the video was so that first responders could help a rider who was injured on the tracks at Ossington Station.

Trending Now

“The mayor believes most riders and operators would be understanding of that,” Deasley said.

In a brief statement, the TTC said they are aware video making the rounds and said it’s being “looked into.”

“This is not an appropriate way to advise customers of delays in service,” the statement said.

The video comes amid widespread concern from the public and also some TTC workers over safety on the transit system.

Over the past nine days, there have been at least 11 violent or criminal incidents reported involving the TTC, though there is no indication the incident referenced in the video was criminal in nature.

Deasley said Tory is “focused on making sure the TTC is safe for everyone.”

“Today he joined police chief Demkiw, TTC chair Councillor Burnside, and TTC CEO Rick Leary to support the work Toronto police and the TTC are doing to address safety,” Deasley said.

“That’s his principal focus right now, and that work continues non-stop.”

Chief Myron Demkiw announced Wednesday that Toronto police increase their daily presence on city transit, effective immediately, in light of the recent violence in the system.

He said more than 80 officers are expected to be in place throughout TTC locations across the city to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks
Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks
TorontoJohn ToryTTCToronto Transit CommissionMayor John ToryToronto Subwayttc announcement videottc worker announcement
