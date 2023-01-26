Kingston’s rental vacancy rate among lowest in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

More discouraging news for people who are looking for an affordable place to rent in Kingston.

For the second year in a row, the city had the second-lowest rental vacancy rate in the province, according to a new report released Thursday.

The local vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartments was 1.2 per cent last October, down from 1.4 per cent in 2021.

The rental market report, published by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, says despite strong growth in supply, the number of affordable rental options remained limited in 2022.

The average two-bedroom rent across Kingston is $1,471, up by nearly five per cent from the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement