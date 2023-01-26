Menu

Crime

2 men charged after fatal collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 2:40 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a collision on Steeles Avenue East near Sewells Road on Nov. 23 at around 3 a.m.

Officers said a black Jaguar F-Pace was headed westbound on Steeles Avenue East, past Sewells Road.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll “several times.”

According to police, a 19-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers said another 19-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said on Wednesday, the driver — 20-year-old Roshayin Kesavan from Toronto — was charged with impaired driving of a conveyance causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

According to police, on Thursday, the surviving 19-year-old passenger, Kajeevan Nithiyananthan from Pickering, was charged with obstructing justice.

He is also scheduled to appear in court in March.

