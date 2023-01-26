Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ceremony for Quebec mosque attack to be held in prayer room where shooting occurred

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 2:19 pm
Flowers are seen near a mosque where a shooting left six people dead and eight others injured on Jan. 30, 2017 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Flowers are seen near a mosque where a shooting left six people dead and eight others injured on Jan. 30, 2017 in Quebec City. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A commemoration to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec’s mosque shooting will be held for the first time inside the prayer room where six men were killed.

The men were murdered by a lone gunman inside the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre, not long after evening prayers had ended on Jan. 29, 2017.

Maryam Bessiri, a spokesperson for the citizens’ committee organizing the event, says that moving the commemoration to the prayer room is a significant, emotional and difficult decision, but an important one.

Read more: Canada appoints first-ever special advisor on tackling Islamophobia

Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

This week, the mosque held open houses in an effort to demystify the community to the local population.

Trending Now

Ahmed Cheddadi, a survivor of the mosque shooting, says showing openness must not fall solely on the Muslim community, but on Quebec society as a whole.

Story continues below advertisement

Two years ago, the federal government declared Jan. 29 to be the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia.

Click to play video: 'Muslim Awareness Week launches in Montreal'
Muslim Awareness Week launches in Montreal
Quebec CityIslamophobiaQuebec City Mosque ShootingQuebec City Mosque AttackQuebec City Islamic Cultural CentreQuebec Mosque attackAhmed CheddadiNational Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers