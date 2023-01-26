Peterborough, Ont. seniors lose $30,000 to grandparent scam just this week: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say residents were defrauded of about $30,000 following incidents of the grandparent scam this week.

The Peterborough Police Service on Thursday said over the past three days, it received 70 calls from residents reporting incidents of the grandparent scam.

“Many reporting they received the calls and in several cases, money was exchanged,” police said.

The scam usually involves someone calling claiming to be a police or court official and notifying the victim that a family member is in jail and requires bail money. An individual then arrives at the victim’s home to collect the payment.

Police are encouraging residents to speak with their family members and networks about the scam and to take precautions if they receive a call and to notify family members immediately.

“Police or court officials will not come to your door to pick up money,” police said.