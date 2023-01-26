Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough, Ont. seniors lose $30,000 to grandparent scam just this week: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 1:49 pm
Smartphone in male hands. Close up of hands with a phone. Outdoor photo View image in full screen
Police are warning the public of the grandparent scam. Getty Images

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say residents were defrauded of about $30,000 following incidents of the grandparent scam this week.

The Peterborough Police Service on Thursday said over the past three days, it received 70 calls from residents reporting incidents of the grandparent scam.

Read more: 2 arrested for grandparent scams in Lindsay: police

Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

“Many reporting they received the calls and in several cases, money was exchanged,” police said.

The scam usually involves someone calling claiming to be a police or court official and notifying the victim that a family member is in jail and requires bail money. An individual then arrives at the victim’s home to collect the payment.

Trending Now

Police are encouraging residents to speak with their family members and networks about the scam and to take precautions if they receive a call and to notify family members immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police or court officials will not come to your door to pick up money,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police warn residents of uptick in fraud and scams'
Peterborough police warn residents of uptick in fraud and scams
FraudPeterborough Police ServiceScamPhone ScamGrandparent scamseniors scamSeniors scammedPeterborough grandparent scamseniors targetted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers