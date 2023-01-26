Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 men charged after ‘several’ break and enters reported in Markham, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 12:54 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Two men have been charged in connection with “several” break and enters in Markham, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said from Oct. 3, 2022 to Dec. 16, 2022, officers received reports of a number of residential break and enters.

Police said high-end jewelry, clothing, accessories and cash were reported stolen.

According to police, two suspects were identified.

Officers said on Jan. 16, Frank Hon Bong Lee and Owen Rhim, both from Toronto, were arrested.

Trending Now

They have been charged with 22 criminal offences combined, including break and enter, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said search warrants were executed in Toronto, and a number of stolen items were allegedly recovered, along with marihuana and illegal edibles.

Police have released photos of some of the recovered items.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeTheftYork Regional PoliceBreak And EnterMarkhamYRPMarkham Crime
