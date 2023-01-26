Arrest warrant issued for man wanted for second-degree murder west of Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man wanted on second-degree murder charges following a death west of Ottawa.

Police said on Wednesday, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the Township of Bonnechere Valley about an hour and a half drive west of Ottawa.

Investigators said one person was found dead inside the home. They did not release gender or age details.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Trey Gagnon, from Laurentian Valley Township. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

The force said they are issuing a warning to the public as there is a safety risk posed by the suspect.

Police said he may be driving in a black 2022 four-door Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate CHTE 185.

Story continues below advertisement

“If this person or vehicle is seen, members of the public are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach this individual,” police said.

“Members of the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information on this investigation can contact Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.