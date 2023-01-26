Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier to announce cost-of-living aid Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 9:05 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will announce the province’s latest efforts to combat inflation Thursday morning.

The premier is set to make an affordability announcement at 10:30 a.m. from the Silver Heights Food Fare store on Portage Avenue.

The announcement is expected to be a second round of financial aid for Manitobans — more widespread than the cheques issued to seniors and some families last fall.

Read more: Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread

Read next: ‘Angry’ protests must stay peaceful amid ‘tough times,’ Trudeau says

Stefanson said earlier this week that the initiative will recognize that people of all demographics are being hit by inflation.

Trending Now

In the first round of cheques, senior households with a family income of under $40,000 received $300, while families with a net income of less than $175,000 got cheques based on children under 18: $250 for the first child and $200 for each additional child.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread'
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

inflationProvince of ManitobaHeather StefansonFood FareManitoba inflationaffordability aidinflation cheques
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers