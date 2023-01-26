Manitoba premier to announce cost-of-living aid Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will announce the province’s latest efforts to combat inflation Thursday morning.

The premier is set to make an affordability announcement at 10:30 a.m. from the Silver Heights Food Fare store on Portage Avenue.

The announcement is expected to be a second round of financial aid for Manitobans — more widespread than the cheques issued to seniors and some families last fall.

Stefanson said earlier this week that the initiative will recognize that people of all demographics are being hit by inflation.

In the first round of cheques, senior households with a family income of under $40,000 received $300, while families with a net income of less than $175,000 got cheques based on children under 18: $250 for the first child and $200 for each additional child.

0:35 Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread

— with files from The Canadian Press