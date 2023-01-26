Online attacks against 2SLGBTQIA+ community members continue in Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

There has been an uptick in attacks both verbally and online against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community over the last year, prompting organizations including the Kelowna Pride Society and Advocacy Canada to release a joint statement asking members of the community to “stand together” against hate.

“We think it is crucial to come together now and stand as a community against this wave of hatred,” groups from across B.C. said in the statement issued last week, titled “Standing Together Against Anti-Trans and Anti-2SLGBTQIA+ Hate.”

“We refuse to let this rising tide of intolerance go unchallenged. We stand together with our trans and gender diverse and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, particularly our trans and gender diverse youth.”

The call to action has promoted Kelowna’s city council to speak out against hate.

“The City of Kelowna believes in an inclusive and diverse community where everyone is safe,” it said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We will not tolerate hate, intimidation or violence for any reason including against trans and 2SLGBTQIA+ people,” City of Kelowna.

Events like this past weekend’s Drag Story Time at the Okanagan Regional Library in downtown Kelowna are among the most recent events targeted by online hate.

Protests and verbal attacks have also been seen at other local library branches, businesses and performers. Freida Whales, who is hosting the upcoming Drag Story Time, said she is disappointed.

“I’m disappointed that a performance in one aspect is being utilized to paint the picture over everything, and impacting the real positives of what Storytime is,” said Whales, a drag performer.

Rebellious Unicorns CEO Dustyn Baulkham said there is no room for hate speech and would like to see more education in the community.

He believes that local online content should be monitored better.

“It’s obviously really disappointing to see what kind of comments are going out there and also that certain media outlets are not doing anything to really remove any hateful comments,” said Baulkham.

Advocacy Canada president Wilbur Turner tells Global News a lot of this hate brews online and can lead to physical violence in the future. He said we have seen this before around the world.

Turner also agrees that hate speech shouldn’t be given a platform like it has had online.

“One of the things that really needs to happen is that the media outlets need to take responsibility for that content because most of it is on pages they host.”