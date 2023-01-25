Menu

Crime

Police in Kingston, Ont. arrest 58-year-old man in relation to sexual assault

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 7:24 pm
Kingston Police shoulder badge on the Kingston Police uniform View image in full screen
Kingston Police shoulder badge on the Kingston Police uniform. Global News

A 58-year-old man is now facing charges of sexual assault and breaching his long-term supervision order.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 19 this year, when just after 6 p.m. Kingston police responded to a reported sexual assault in a secluded area near John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street.

Police say the man accused of the assault was not known to the female victim.

The accused has had a bail hearing and was remanded into custody.

