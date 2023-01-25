Police in Kingston, Ont. arrest 58-year-old man in relation to sexual assault

A 58-year-old man is now facing charges of sexual assault and breaching his long-term supervision order.
The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 19 this year, when just after 6 p.m. Kingston police responded to a reported sexual assault in a secluded area near John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street.
Police say the man accused of the assault was not known to the female victim.
The accused has had a bail hearing and was remanded into custody.
Police associations want bail reform, review
