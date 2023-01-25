Transit, road conditions impacted by major Toronto snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Services are adjusting and shutting down as a thick blanket of snow begins to cover Toronto and the surrounding area.

Local crews in Toronto are set to begin ploughing when snow reaches 2.5 cm on expressways and 5 cm on major roads and transit routes.

The city is under a snowfall warning as a major storm moves in, with Environment Canada predicting snowfall of up to 20 centimetres.

The Toronto Transit Service said buses had begun to detour due to weather on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:15 p.m., the TTC said 41 bus stops had been taken out of service due to weather conditions.

During severe storms, Line 3 (Scarborough RT) can also be taken out of service and replaced with shuttle buses.

The York Catholic District School Board has cancelled school buses for Thursday morning due to predicted heavy snow, although classrooms will remain open.

Due to heavy snow expected overnight, student transportation is cancelled for tomorrow (Thursday, January 26). Buses are cancelled, schools remain open pic.twitter.com/KX9zjGF0CO — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) January 25, 2023

A handful of lanes have been closed around the GTA, according to Ontario’s 511 road traffic service.

As of just before 2 p.m., Highway 401 westbound at Carlingview Drive had a right lane closure, with a centre lane closed at Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road at 3:15 p.m.

A collision on Highway 427 at Finch Avenue closed three left lanes around 3 p.m. and a separate collision closed Highway 410 northbound ramp in Brampton at Bovaird Drive.

The city is experiencing a major winter storm, which Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said would be the “biggest snowstorm of the winter so far.”