Man, 55, charged in connection with child pornography investigation: Toronto police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 55-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Jan. 25, officers executed a search warrant in the Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West area in connection with an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police said 55-year-old Robert Cofell from Toronto was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography and four counts of making available child pornography.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.