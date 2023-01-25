Menu

Crime

Man, 55, charged in connection with child pornography investigation: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 2:59 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. The Toronto Police Services Board is set to meet today to decide whether to approve a nearly $50-million funding increase for the city's police force, which would see the addition of 200 officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A 55-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Jan. 25, officers executed a search warrant in the Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West area in connection with an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police said 55-year-old Robert Cofell from Toronto was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography and four counts of making available child pornography.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

