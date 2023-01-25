Menu

Crime

Quebec woman pleads guilty in mailing of poison to Donald Trump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case'
Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 53, has been charged after letters tainted with ricin were sent to U.S. President Donald Trump and others. But who is she? Mike Armstrong spoke with people who knew Ferrier – Sep 22, 2020

A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump has pleaded guilty and agreed to a prison sentence of nearly 22 years.

Pascale Ferrier entered the plea Wednesday in United States District Court in Washington, D.C.

She also pleaded guilty to eight charges related to similar biological weapons offences committed in Texas.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich still needs to agree to the sentence recommendation of 21 years and 10 months in prison, with a hearing set for a later date.

Ferrier was arrested at a U.S. border crossing on Sept. 20, 2020 and charged with sending a letter to Trump containing the poison ricin, which was intercepted Sept. 18 before it was delivered to the White House.

U.S. authorities say Ferrier also sent letters containing ricin to law enforcement and corrections officials in Texas, who were connected to her arrest and detention in that state in the spring of 2019.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

