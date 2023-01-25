Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 67, charged with luring, child porn offences

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 12:10 pm
Hands type on a computer keyboard. View image in full screen
Hands type on a computer keyboard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Damian Dovarganes

A Winnipeg man has been charged with a number of offences related to online sexual exploitation of children via messaging apps and online classifieds, police said.

The 67-year-old, who was arrested Jan. 16, is facing charges of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, as well as transmitting, making available, distributing or selling sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

He was also charged with making, printing or publishing child pornography.

Trending Now

The accused was released with conditions, including limited access to the Internet and to people under 18, police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

