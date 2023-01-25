Winnipeg man, 67, charged with luring, child porn offences

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg man has been charged with a number of offences related to online sexual exploitation of children via messaging apps and online classifieds, police said.

The 67-year-old, who was arrested Jan. 16, is facing charges of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, as well as transmitting, making available, distributing or selling sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

He was also charged with making, printing or publishing child pornography.

The accused was released with conditions, including limited access to the Internet and to people under 18, police said.